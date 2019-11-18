'Marvel's Runaways' to End With Season 3 (VIDEO)

Yet another Marvel property is coming to an end.

Hulu announced Monday that the upcoming third season of Marvel's Runaways will be its last — and it's going out with a Cloak & Dagger crossover in the final 10 episodes. You can see the moment those two characters arrive and what brings them to the house in the trailer below. Not everyone will be getting along.

The group is going to need all the help it can get with Elizabeth Hurley's Morgan le Fay around. Not only is she "pulling between" two dimensions, she also has an entire army with which they must contend.

In Season 3, the Runaways are looking for their captured friends: Chase, Gert, and Karolina. They also have to deal with an unstoppable enemy after Leslie and the child she's carrying. Plus, Nico's powers are growing. How will it all end?

It sounds like fans should get a satisfactory ending, based on executive producer Josh Schwartz's message following the announcement. "So excited to share this final season with you all," he wrote on Twitter. "Extremely proud and grateful to have gotten 3 years to play with @marvel and Brian K Vaughan & Adrian Alphona's toys. We left nothing on the table this year." He then described the last five minutes of the series finale using a heart.

So excited to share this final season with you all. Extremely proud and grateful to have gotten 3 years to play with @marvel and Brian K Vaughan & Adrian Alphona’s toys. We left nothing on the table this year. Last five minutes of the finale are ❤️ https://t.co/T0t7jq75GV — Looking For Josh (@JoshSchwartz76) November 18, 2019

All 10 episodes of the final season will drop on Hulu on December 13.

Marvel's Runaways, Third and Final Season, Friday, December 13, Hulu