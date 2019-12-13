HGTV Takes You Inside the White House to See This Year's Christmas Decorations

Sparkling silver stars, glistening gold ornaments and illuminated glass panels etched with snowy scenes deck the halls of America’s most iconic home in White House Christmas 2019.

Premiering on Sunday, December 15, the annual HGTV special follows Maureen McCormick from the classic television series The Brady Bunch and Alison Victoria, star of Windy City Rehab, on an exclusive room-by-room tour of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue’s magnificent holiday transformation.

This year’s décor theme, The Spirit of America, is a tribute to the traditions, customs and history that shape our nation and celebrates the courageous individuals who have kept the American spirit alive. For example, the famed gingerbread replica of the White House features landmarks from around the country, such as the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore, while the East Room trees take inspiration from the American flag with gilded eagle tree toppers and red and blue ribbons.

During the special, Maureen and Alison craft handmade topiaries and ornaments, create a chocolate tree for the gingerbread display, and hang signs and paper flowers representing their home states on the official Blue Room Christmas tree.

White House Christmas 2019, Premiere, Sunday, December 15 , 5/4c, HGTV

