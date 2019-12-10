'Ambitions' Sneak Peek: Stephanie & Greg Talk About Their Future (VIDEO)

Fans of OWN's Ambitions are in for a special treat as the network will air back-to-back episodes during its Tuesday, December 10 slot.

The drama is just getting started as an exclusive clip from the first episode, "Hit 'Em Up," teases woes for Stephanie (Robin Givens) and Greg (Gino Anthony Pesi). In the scene, they pair discuss their relationship, with Stephanie declaring they could "never be together."

But, for fans of the series who know by now, these conversations usually lead to something more. The clip cuts off before anything too major can happen, but Greg does suggest aloud that Stephanie divorce her mayor husband Evan (Brian White).

Will they come to an agreement? Decide for yourself by checking out the segment above.

As for what you can expect from "Hit 'Em Up," Rondell (Brely Evans) and Evan will join forces to save Thelma's Place, while Stephanie seeks payback. An unexpected suspect comes forward as Senior's (Tony Vaughn) killer, Hunter (Brian Bosworth) convinces Titus (Kendrick Cross) to follow him, Bella (Erica Page) questions those closest to her, Amara (Essence Atkins) is taken off guard, Stephen (Steven Williams) and Hutner let loose and Perla (Maria Legarda) gets revenge.

The second episode of the evening titled "Through The Wire," will see Stephanie close in on the corner office, Bella get overwhelmed, Rondell discover a secret, Lori grow suspicious of Titus, Stephanie confront Bella and Damian pleased with the current hand he's dealt himself.

Don't miss one second of the drama, make sure to tune in for back-to-back episodes of Ambitions on OWN.

Ambitions, Back-to-Back Episodes, Tuesday, December 10, 9/8c, OWN