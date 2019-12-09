'Mel Brooks Unwrapped' Explores the Legendary Career of a Comedy Icon

From the groundbreaking TV series Your Show of Shows to landmark films like Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein, Mel Brooks has been one of the most influential voices in comedy.

Now, this entertainment legend looks back on his remarkable career when HBO debuts Mel Brooks Unwrapped on Friday, December 13.

The comedy special features award-winning actor, writer, producer and director Mel Brooks in interviews past and present. Combining archival material with present-day interviews and verité footage of the now 93-year-old Brooks, the special is filled with the venerated comedian’s hilarious anecdotes about his life and illustrious career.

The special also Alan Yentob following Brooks in his day-to-day life, including a visit with long-time friend and collaborator Carl Reiner, who dubs Mel “the funniest human being in the world.” The two watch some iconic clips from Brooks’ 60-plus years in showbiz.

HBO's 'Very Ralph' Reveals Portrait of Fashion Icon Ralph Lauren In the documentary, the designer reflects on his early years and becoming the emblem of American style.

Mel Brooks is one of the few artists who have earned “EGOT” status, winning an Oscar (Best Writing for “The Producers”), a Grammy (Best Spoken Comedy Album for “The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000,” Best Musical Show Album for “The Producers” and Best Long Form Music Video for “Recording the Producers – A Musical Romp with Mel Brooks”), an Emmy (Outstanding Writing Achievement for a Sid Caesar special and three consecutive awards for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for “Mad About You”) and a Tony (Best Musical, Best Original Musical Score and Best Book of a Musical for “The Producers”).

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mel Brooks Unwrapped, Premiere, Friday, December 13, 9/8c, HBO