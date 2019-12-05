'Lost in Space' Sets Sail & Searches for the Robot in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

The Robinson family is about to encounter more danger in Lost in Space Season 2.

"I'm making a record of this because it seems we're the first humans to try and turn a spaceship into a sailboat," Will Robinson explains at the beginning of the full trailer for the new season. And it looks like they're successful — but then they come across a waterfall.

In Season 2, with the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons have to work together and with the mischievous, manipulative Dr. Smith and charming Don West to get back to Resolute and reunite with the other colonists.

But it won't be easy. While looking for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri, they encounter new threats and unexpected discoveries.

Will they find "the key to everyone's survival"? Will the entire family survive? Watch the trailer below for a look at the dangers, monsters, and journey of Season 2.

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey.

Lost in Space, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, December 24, Netflix