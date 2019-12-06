'Expedition Bigfoot': Legend Meets Tech in the Search for the Elusive Beast

There have been more than 10,000 reported modern-day sightings of Bigfoot in the continental United States.

Travel Channel’s new eight-part investigative-adventure series Expedition Bigfoot premiering Sunday, December 8, tracks the an expert team throughout their harrowing experience and pioneering endeavor.

Old legend will meet new modern-day technology as the elite team of skilled searchers are using an advanced data algorithm and groundbreaking science and tools to analyze five decades of Bigfoot sightings and to pinpoint when and where to encounter this elusive beast.

With these results and gadgetry at their disposal, they now know the time and place to search for evidence of Bigfoot.

With a unique blend of talents, the 'Expedition Bigfoot' team – including Bryce Johnson, Dr. Mireya Mayor, Russell Acord, Ronny LeBlanc, and Ryan “RPG” Golembeske - undertake an expedition into the unforgiving Oregon wilderness.

Based on science and expertise, this journey may finally take one of the world’s greatest mysteries out of the pages of legend and lore and into reality.

Expedition Bigfoot, Premiere, Sunday, December 8, 10/9c, Travel Channel