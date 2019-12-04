'The Masked Singer': Fox Hints at Surprising Connection to the Judges (VIDEO)

The Masked Singer resumes its second season after a brief holiday hiatus on Wednesday, December 4, with a brand new episode featuring the four remaining contestants.

The competition is heating up as the season nears its December 11 finale, and in an exclusive sneak peek for this week's episode, we see Fox drop a major clue to the usual panelists and guest judge Joel McHale.

The disguised celebrity has stumped Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke since the beginning. The celebrity guessed the most for Fox's identity is actor, singer, and comedian Jamie Foxx. Meanwhile, others tossed around have included Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman, and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown.

So far Fox has sung "This Love," "Hey Look Ma, I Made It," and "Every Little Step." In this clip, we see Fox after he presumably delivers another knockout performance. Taking in the judges' praise, he offers this juicy tidbit, "I am so glad I'm getting a chance to work with my friends — even though my friends don't know they're working with me."

Make of that what you will — can you guess which celeb is friends with the judges on the panel? — until more clues are revealed in the full episode airing December 4.

