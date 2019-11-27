'The Voice' Top 11 Best Performances — Did the Right Person Go Home? (POLL)

The Voice continues to whittle down its Season 17 contestant pool after this week's Top 11 performed with hopes of landing in the Top 10.

The teams of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton all took to the stage on Monday night to vie for viewers votes. When it came time for Tuesday's elimination, it was a tough goodbye as one fantastic singer was sent packing.

Below, we're rounding up the week's top five performances from the Top 11 contestants, and catch more about the elimination as well as our poll where you can let us know if you think the right singer was let go.

Katie Kadan sings "Without You"

Joana Martinez performs "Dreaming of You"

Kat Hammock sings "I'll Fly Away"

Shane Q performs "Mercy"

Ricky Duran sings "Downtown Train"

This week's bottom two were Shane Q and Myracle Holloway who battled it out with Wildcard Instant Save Performances. Myracle opted for "You Are So Beautiful," while Shane chose "Jealous" as his song for the round. In the end, Myracle's voice didn't make the cut, much to the disappointment of her growing fan base.

Myracle Holloway performs "You Are So Beautiful"

Shane Q sings "Jealous"

Catch their wildcard performances above and let us know if you think the right person was sent packing in the poll below.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC