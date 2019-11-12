7 of the Best Performances From 'The Voice's Top 20 (VIDEOS)

The Voice entered live voting territory with the Top 20 performing for a spot in the next round of the competition.

Season 17's talented crew made the decisions even harder when it comes to voting, but there were certainly a few standouts. From the soulful Katie Kadan to the folky Will Breman, we've collected 7 of the best from the Monday night show.

Scroll down to see the members from Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's teams belt out some beloved tunes and completely nail it. And don't miss the eliminations episode Tuesday night, in which the Top 20 will become a Top 13.

Katie Kadan performs "Always Remember Us This Way"

Ricky Duran sings "Small Town"

Hello Sunday performs "Hello"

Alex Guthrie sings "If I Ain't Got You"

Will Breman performs "Style"

Kat Hammock sings "God Only Knows"

Max Boyle performs "Falling Slowly"

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC