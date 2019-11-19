The 7 Best Performances From 'The Voice's Top 13 (VIDEOS)

Season 17 of The Voice is well underway and the Top 13 performed during the show's Monday, November 18 episode.

Two contestants will be sent packing before the end of the week, but instead of dwelling on who will and won't be moving forward, we're taking a look at some of the night's best. From soulful numbers to upbeat tunes, the evening was nothing short of entertaining.

Below, catch some of the best performances of the evening from the singers of Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani's teams.

Katie Kadan performs "I'm Going Down"

Hello Sunday sings "Mamma Knows Best"

Will Breman performs "I Won't Give Up"

Marybeth Byrd sings "Go Rest on That High Mountain"

Max Boyle performs "Unaware"

Kat Hammock sings "Danny Boy"

Myracle Holloway performs "I'm Your Baby Tonight"

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC