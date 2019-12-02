'The Dead Files' Returns With an Onslaught of Paranormal Activity

Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back on the case with a brand-new season of Travel Channel’s series, The Dead Files, premiering Tuesday, December 3.

In every episode, Steve and Amy first investigate each case separately.

Utilizing his detective skills, Steve interviews witnesses and experts, and researches the history and facts behind each location. Amy, a physical medium who sees and communicates with the dead, assesses the property to identify what underlying entities reside there.

Keeping their findings hidden from each other, the team avoids all contact with one another – coming together only at the very end to reveal their shocking discoveries to the property owners, and each other.

On the season premiere, Steve and Amy travel to Toledo, Ohio, where a family faces daily paranormal activity. Steve uncovers a grisly string of murders committed near the property, while Amy encounters a twisted spirit intent on harming the living.

The Dead Files, Season 12 Premiere, Tuesday, December 3, 9/8c, Travel Channel