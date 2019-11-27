NFL Thanksgiving 2019 TV Schedule & Preview

Your Thanksgiving feast really isn't complete without football. The NFL still owns Turkey Day, and it’s been dishing out three helpings since the league added a primetime game in 2006.

This year's festivities kick off at 12:30/11:30c on Fox with the Chicago Bears (5-6) at the Detroit Lions (3-7-1) in an NFC North clash. Khalil Mack and the Bears desperately need a win to stay in the playoff hunt, while the Lions are in free fall after losing their last four games. The Bears beat the Lions 20-13 on November 10. The Bears also stuffed the Lions 23-16 when they met on Thanksgiving last year.

NFL TV Schedule: 2019 Regular Season Weekly NFL matchups and TV channels for the full season

Switch over to CBS at 4:30/3:30c as the Dallas Cowboys (6-5) host the Buffalo Bills (8-3). Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are coming off a tough loss to the New England Patriots, but the Cowboys still have control in the mediocre NFC East. The Bills, meanwhile, have won their past two games convincingly and are looking improve their standing in the wild-card hunt by spoiling the Cowboys' Thanksgiving.

If you're still awake after all that, NBC has the nightcap at 8/7c with the New Orleans Saints (9-2) at the Atlanta Falcons (3-8). Drew Brees has the Saints in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC. Not much has gone right for the Falcons this season, but they did claim a 26-9 win over the Saints in Week 10.

Mike Tirico will call the game for NBC, joined by analysts Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison, and reporter Michele Tafoya. As a special Thanksgiving treat, the Zac Brown Band opens the show with an acoustic holiday version of their 2008 hit “Chicken Fried.”