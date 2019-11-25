See Ally Brooke's 'DWTS' Performances: From Her Lowest to Perfect Scores (VIDEO)

Dancing queen! Despite landing in the bottom two on three separate occasions throughout Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, Ally Brooke has still managed to find herself as one of the top four stars competing in the finale. After beating out fan-favorite and frontrunner, James Van Der Beek during the Semi-Finals, the pop star was distraught over the controversy, and even offered to give up her spot in the finale in favor of the beloved actor.

But the show must go on, with Ally competing in the finals alongside All That star Kel Mitchell, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, and country singer Lauren Alaina. While there's a very good chance Ally will come out of this competition victorious, it's still anybody's mirror ball trophy. So before we watch Ally and the rest of the dancers in the finale, let's journey back and take a look at all of the popstar's performances — from her lowest to highest scored numbers.

Cha Cha to "Work From Home": 16 out of 30

She didn't always deliver perfect performances. In her very first dance of the season, Ally earned two 5s and a 6. Though the judges liked her confidence, Carrie Ann Inaba called her out for lacking balance in this performance.

Viennese Waltz to "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing": 20 out of 30

Already showing improvement from her first number, Carrie Ann walked over to the popstar to give her a hug after this beautiful performance. "You are a dancer," she said.

Rumba to "Dreaming of You": 24 out of 30

"You really put all of your heart and soul into that dance and we all felt it," Bruno Tonioli told her after this emotional performance. This number topped the leaderboard in Week 3.

Jive to "Rolling on the River": 32 out of 40

With Leah Remini joining as a guest judge during Week 4, there were four judges to impress — and Ally did just that with this number.

"That was a hard routine and you did amazing," Leah said.

Quickstep to "Take On Me": 25 out of 30

Judge Len Goodman said this performance was fun and full of energy, while Carrie Ann and Bruno called out a lack of synchronicity in the number. This was the first week that Ally found herself in the bottom two, being saved by the judges over Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

Contemporary to "Beauty and the Beast": 27 out of 30



In honor of Disney night, Ally portrayed Belle from Beauty and the Beast with this beautiful Contemporary number. The performance earned her the highest scores of the season at the time, which was 9s from all three judges.

Tango to "Sweet But Psycho": 27 out of 30



During Halloween week, Ally "rose from the dead" with this Tango performance, which impressed the judges. "That was ridiculously good. You push yourself so far and you push yourself to the edge," Carrie Ann said.

Viennese Waltz to "Perfect": 29 out of 30



Ally pulled out this beautiful performance for the Semi-Finals, and while she didn't earn the perfect score she was hoping for, the judges still gave overwhelmingly positive feedback, with Carrie Ann saying she's a "magical performer."

Paso Doble to "Higher": Perfect Score

Not only was she the first star to earn straight 9s from the judges, she also pulled in the very first perfect score of the season with this number. "It was a mix of good technique and high performance and that is an irresistible combination. Well done," Len said. Despite this perfect performance, Ally still landed in the bottom two and was saved over Kate Flannery.

Samba to "Wannabe": Perfect Score



Ally certainly stole the show during Girl & Boy Group Night, and for good reason...she was in the pop group, Fifth Harmony. "Being in a girl group paid off because that was amazing," Carrie Ann said of this performance.

Jazz to "Step by Step": Perfect Score



Also on Girl & Boy Group Night, Ally performed this number which Carrie Ann referred to as "flawless."

"It was so much fun. It was the whole package, well done," Len concluded.

Charleston to "Sing Sing Sing": Perfect Score

Her most recent performance from the Semi-Finals also pulled in 10s from each judge despite fans noticing a few errors in the number. "I’m sorry I like Ally but she missed her arms at the beginning and seemed off time. Don’t understand how they got a ten," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Still, the judges were impressed, with Carrie Ann telling her, "If your goal was to set out to prove that you should be in the finals, consider it DONE."