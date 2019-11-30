Hallmark Kicks Off December With 5 New Heartwarming Holiday Movies

Christmas comes early the first week of December with five all-new Original World Premiere movies.

Hallmark Channel unveils Christmas Town, Christmas at Dollywood, and a Hallmark Hall of Fame A Christmas Love Story while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premieres A Homecoming for the Holidays and Time for You to Come Home for Christmas.

Premiering on Hallmark Channel:

Christmas Town

A Hallmark Channel Original Movie World Premiere

Sunday, December 1 at 8/7c

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon

Elementary school teacher Lauren Gabriel decides to leave the comfortable and familiar – and career-only minded boyfriend – for a more family-friendly/white-picket fence lifestyle far from Boston. En route, her train is delayed in the small, quaint town of Grandon Falls, nicknamed “Christmastown.” When Lauren meets the handsome handy-man Travis, his young foster son Dylan and searches for a long-lost beloved family heirloom, she extends her stay. During the festive and family-focused days before Christmas she gets an unexpected opportunity and contemplates a life-changing decision, realizing that Christmas – and Grandon Falls – has a way of making miracles happen.

A Christmas Love Story

A Hallmark Hall of Fame World Premiere

Saturday, December 7 at 8/7c

Starring: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Kevin Quinn, Keith Robinson

In A Christmas Love Story, youth choir director Katherine Clark (Chenoweth) is preparing her students for their annual Christmas Eve show and discovers a new teen volunteer, Danny (Kevin Quinn, Champions), has an incredible voice. When she loses one of her main vocalists, Katherine tries to enlist Danny for the performance, despite his widower father Greg’s (Wolf) insistence that he focus on college applications instead. Determined to convince Greg to let his son perform, Katherine drives to the family home to make her case and ends up spending the night with them as a snowstorm approaches. Successful in her efforts to get Greg’s blessing, Katherine is also a bit surprised by the chemistry she’s feeling with him and a budding romance also develops. However, just days before the big performance, Katherine discovers a life-changing secret Danny’s been keeping from her and his father which threatens to undermine this new relationship.

Christmas at Dollywood

A Hallmark Channel Original Movie World Premiere

Sunday, December 8 at 8/7c

Starring: Dolly Parton, Danica McKellar, Niall Matter

Event planner Rachel Davis returns to her Tennessee hometown to take on the biggest job of her career – Dollywood’s 30th Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration – and is teamed up with unimaginative operations director Luke Hakman to plan the event that has to be as bombastic and glamourous as Dolly Parton herself. And when Dolly gets involved in a little matchmaking, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas event lights up the sky with joy, laughter and love.

Premiering on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:

A Homecoming for the Holidays

A Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, December 7 at 9/8c

Starring: Laura Osnes, Stephen Huszar

When singer/songwriter Charlotte meets Matt she’s entertaining the troops, and he’s starting his third tour. Charlotte’s brother Eric is deploying too, and she’s off to ignite her career. Fast forward three years and three albums later, and Charlotte is home for Christmas, Eric announces plans to reenlist, and Matt, turned civilian, is working for Operation Homefront. Everyone enjoys being together, especially Matt and Charlotte, whose romance is aflame. But when she’s asked on a Christmas Special in Nashville on the 23rd, she’s torn. Hopefully Matt and Charlotte’s love can survive, especially when a photo of Charlotte and her ex surfaces.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas

A Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original Movie World Premiere

Sunday, December 8 at 9/8c

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Lucas Bryant

Two years after losing her husband, Katherine braces for bittersweet memories as she and her son return to her Virginia hometown for Christmas. Meeting up with old friends her first night there, she is surprised to see Jack, her erstwhile seat-mate on the train to Virginia. A guitarist, Jack volunteered to play at the town’s annual Christmas dance benefiting military families. Katherine and Jack grow close, though she remains perplexed by his decision to spend Christmas away from his own family. But there is purpose to Jack’s journey that will ultimately lead to a new beginning for them both.