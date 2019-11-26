Scott Wolf on Freeform's 'Party of Five' Reboot: 'I Will Definitely Watch the Show'

Freefom's 'Party of Five' stars Niko Guardado as Beto Buendia, Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Buendia, Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Buendia, and Emily Tosta as Lucia Buendia

If you're expecting some drama from the original cast members of Party of Five (1994-2000) regarding the upcoming Freeform reboot of the series, you'll have to look elsewhere — at least when it comes to Scott Wolf.

The actor — who saw his career rocket off with his role as orphaned teen Bailey Salinger who, with siblings Charlie (Matthew Fox), Julia (Neve Campbell) and Claudia (Lacey Chabert), raised themselves after the death of their parents — is well aware of the new take on the series coming in January, and "I'm rooting for them," he told TV Insider.

The reboot of the beloved family drama keeps the show name but introduces us to the Acosta family, who find themselves separated from their parents, who are deported back to their native Mexico. The new series stars Brandon Larracuente (Emilio), Emily Tosta (Lucia), Niko Guardado (Beto) and Elle Paris Legaspi (Valentina).

Talking to us for his upcoming Hallmark movie A Christmas Love Story with Kristin Chenoweth (Hallmark, December 7, 8/7c), Wolf, when asked about the reboot, said, "it's so unique and different and it's very much its own thing. I know Amy Lippman, who created Party Of Five, is making the show (with co-creator Chris Keyser), and the cast seems really great and lovely and talented."

Check out the season 1 opening credits for the original series:

He's well aware of the memories TV fans have for the original story and said, "obviously, anything with the name Party Of Five on it is going to be something that I am rooting for and curious about. I think there are reasons why our show was meaningful to people. And from the looks of it, from the outside, it seems as though those are the same kinds of ideas and emotions and relationships that they're leaning into [in the reboot]. I'm wishing them all well."

Wolf, currently playing Carson Drew, father to Nancy (Kennedy McMann) on the new CW series Nancy Drew, has already taken a peek at the trailer and noticed something familiar.

"I watched the trailer for the show and I saw a shot of the Bailey/Julia brother and sister counterpart on a swing having a talk, like the scene in the [original] pilot," he laughed. "I think there's definitely seems to be little Party Of Five Easter eggs. I will definitely watch the show."

Here's the trailer for the Party of Five reboot:

Party of Five airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Freeform beginning with a two-hour premiere on Jan. 8.

A pre-linear sneak peek at the series will be available starting Wednesday, Jan. 1, on Hulu, Freeform.com and the Freeform app.