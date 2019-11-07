Freeform Sets Returns for 'Good Trouble,' 'The Bold Type' & 'grown-ish'

Mark your calendars, because your favorite Freeform series are coming back soon.

The network's January 2020 programming kicks off with the new series Party of Five. As we already knew, the two-hour series premiere airs Wednesday, January 8, at 9/8c, with episodes then airing weekly at 9/8c. A sneak peek of the first episode will be available on Hulu, Freeform.com, the Freeform App, and On Demand starting January 1. In the reimagining of the series, the five Acosta children navigate life after their parents are deported back to Mexico.

Good Trouble returns with the second part of its second season the following week on Wednesday, January 15, at 10/9c. When it begins, Callie and Mariana's relationship is on the rocks after the former decides to move in with Jamie and leave the "Coterie Biatches" behind.

The next night, grown-ish returns with its third season on Thursday, January 16 at 8/7c. The gang are now upperclassmen (juniors) and must deal with real-life problems and the repercussions of the big mistakes they made before summer break.

Freeform's other new series, Everything's Gonna Be Okay, will premiere immediately following, with the two-episode series premiere airing from 8:30-10 pm ET. A sneak peek of Episode 3 will be available across the various platforms on January 17. A neurotic twenty-something-year-old Nicholas must hold his family — his teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum — together after the untimely death of their father.

And finally, The Bold Type returns for its fourth season on Thursday, January 23, at 9/8c. Everyone, including Jacqueline, will need to adjust to the new dynamic at the magazine.