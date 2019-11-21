Kimberly Williams-Paisley on the Tension of 'Jolene' in 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings'

Ready to see Dolly Parton's songs brought to life?

In the Netflix anthology, Heartstrings, each episode showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind Parton's most beloved songs, and among those is "Jolene." "It was amazing," Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who won't be singing, said of filming it alongside Parton and Julianne Hough. "I had such a good time on that one."

"I played a woman who's been married for a while and maybe the relationship's getting a little bit tired, but they love each other," she previewed. "Then this gorgeous Jolene comes to town and threatens everything, and yet everyone seems to be in love with Jolene. She's this magnetic, amazing person, so I loved playing that tension between loving her and then being threatened by her as well."

Williams-Paisley also had fun in another guest role she took on earlier this year, on The Flash alongside her Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Darrow series costar, Tom Cavanagh. She enjoyed being on a show her sons love. "When we did the first movie, Tom invited us to set," she shared. And since she and Cavanagh enjoy working together, "Tom and I started conspiring to get me on the show, and it was super fun."

Dolly Parton Reflects on Bringing Her Songs to Life in 'Heartstrings' The country music icon reveals why the Netflix anthology series is a 'dream come true,' and how her music inspired the stories.

"They wrote this great part for me," she continued. "I got to play all these different characters at once, and that was crazy. That was like nothing I've ever had to do. Characters with different accents and different hairstyles, different wardrobe, all in one scene, acting with myself."

But we likely won't see Renee Adler again. "I don't think there's any plans [for a return] at this point, but I would totally be open to it," Williams-Paisley said. "I thought it was really fun to do."

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, Friday, November 22, Netflix

The Flash, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW