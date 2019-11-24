Why Isn't 'Shark Tank' on Tonight? Details on When Season 11 Returns

Taking a week off! If you tune into ABC at 9/8c on Sunday, November 24, don't expect to see Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Lori Greiner making business deals in the tank.

Shark Tank won't be airing this Sunday as the American Music Awards, which kicks off at 8/7c on the same network, will be airing in its place. The show will return to its usual time on Sunday, December 1, with a holiday-themed episode filled with entrepreneurs from seasonal businesses.

Next week, viewers can expect to learn all about Beardaments, the company that created festive ornaments to spice up a beard, Easy Treezy, a patented system that easily helps decorate and set up a Christmas tree in a matter of minutes, Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter, an innovative tool to make holiday wrapping easier, and lastly, Kit Lender, a web rental service that ships outdoor gear and apparel directly to its customers.

If you can't wait to get your Shark Tank fix this Sunday, there are always options for streaming. CNBC streams old episodes of the tank for free and Hulu members can also watch every episode from all 11 seasons, starting with the very first episode in 2009.

As for the AMAs, it's bound to be an eventful show, with performances from well known stars including Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, and Shania Twain. Swift is also set to receive the Artist of the Decade award and, with her additional nominations, could also break a world record for most AMA wins of all time.

Shark Tank, Sundays, 9pm EST, ABC