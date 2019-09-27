Meet the Guest Sharks Making Deals on ‘Shark Tank’ Season 11 (PHOTOS)

The co-founder and CEO of RSE Ventures has also been featured on previous episodes of Shark Tank starting in 2018. He’s invested in Cup Board Pro, a cutting board accessory that went on to sell more than $1 million in product less than 24 hours after airing on Shark Tank. Currently, he serves as the vice chairman of the Miami Dolphins and has a net worth of roughly $150 million.

The marketing expert who’s been dubbed “Hollywood’s Brandfather” first joined Shark Tank as a guest in 2017. Since then, he’s invested in several companies on the show including an apple cider vinegar based drink, Mother Beverage, and Jackson’s Honest, an all-natural potato and tortilla chip. With a net worth of roughly $200 million, Oza fits right in with the rest of the sharks.

Maria is a world-class tennis champion, entrepreneur, and business investor worth $195 million. In 2012, she founded her premium candy line, Sugarpova, which she still runs and oversees today.

This will be the first season of Shark Tank for the CEO of Stitch Fix, a personal shopping company that delivers clothing to customers based on style and preferences. In 2017, Forbes named the businesswoman one of America’s richest self-made women with a net worth of $380 million.

This billionaire businessman admitted he’s “so excited” to be a guest on Season 11 of Shark Tank . In 2004, he founded KIND Snacks, which is well known for its fruit and granola bars. In the first year of business, KIND reached $1 million in sales. Today, the company has over 500 employees.

Forbes named Anne one of America’s richest self-made women in 2019, with an estimated net worth of $690 million. In 2006, the businesswoman co-founded 23andMe, a biotechnology company that offers genetic testing and analysis, which earned $475 million in revenue last year. This is the first season of Shark Tank that she will be appearing on.

Shark Tank is coming back for Season 11 on Sunday, September 29, and while all of the regular sharks are returning, you’ll also be seeing a handful of new faces as well.

Joining Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary will be six guest sharks with very impressive resumes — Katrina Lake, Daniel Lubetzky, Maria Sharapova, Anne Wojcicki, Rohan Oza, and Matt Higgins.

Click through the gallery for everything you need to know about these new sharks including their net worths, business backgrounds, and more.

Shark Tank, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 9/8c, ABC