'Empire' Sneak Peek: Andre Turns to Cookie for Help With Lucious (VIDEO)

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) refuses to get in the middle of a father/son pissing contest in Tuesday's episode of Empire.

And TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at her stepping back as Andre (Trai Byers) turns to her for help with Lucious (Terrence Howard).

"I have a Lucious problem," he tells his mother. His father wants him out as CEO. However, Cookie corrects him as to why: he's not Lucious, so "the better you do, the more irrelevant he feels."

Andre proposes a couple ways she can help him, but the best she can do is offer him advice that means following in his father's footsteps. Watch the clip above to see what she thinks he needs to do and what she refuses to do to help him.

In "Good Enough," Cookie makes moves to get back into the world of her real first love (music) and offers to throw an event to gain exposure for Bossy Media. Also, Lucious tries to regain control of Empire by trying to sabotage Andre's vision for the company, while Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) feels threatened by DeVon's (Mario) strong bond with Prince and Bella.

Empire, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox