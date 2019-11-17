TCM Continues Its Tribute to Star of the Month Bette Davis

With a career spanning 60 years, 100 acting credits, 10 Academy Award nominations (a record at the time) and two Oscars, Bette Davis is TCM's Star of the Month for November.

Her large, round "Bette Davis eyes," staccato speech and that omnipresent cigarette made her iconic, and it was her realism and daring onscreen performances that caused a generation of performers to regard her with reverence and awe.

TCM honors her career with 12-movie marathons each of the next two Tuesdays.

Below is the continuing schedule of her films:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tuesday, November 19

6:00 AM The Letter (1940)

A woman claims to have killed in self-defense, until a blackmailer turns up with incriminating evidence.

Cast: Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall, James Stephenson

7:45 AM The Great Lie (1941)

Believing her husband to be dead, a flyer's wife bargains with his former love to adopt the woman's baby.

Cast: Bette Davis, George Brent, Mary Astor

10:00 AM The Little Foxes (1941)

An ambitious woman takes on her corrupt brothers and honest husband in her drive for wealth.

Cast: Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall, Teresa Wright

12:00 PM The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

An acerbic critic wreaks havoc when a hip injury forces him to move in with a midwestern family.

Cast: Bette Davis, Ann Sheridan, Monty Woolley

2:00 PM Now, Voyager (1942)

A repressed spinster is transformed by psychiatry and her love for a married man.

Cast: Bette Davis, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains

4:00 PM Old Acquaintance (1943)

Two writers, friends since childhood, fight over their books and lives.

Cast: Bette Davis, Miriam Hopkins, Gig Young

6:00 PM Watch on the Rhine (1943)

Nazi agents pursue a German freedom-fighter and his family to Washington.

Cast: Bette Davis, Paul Lukas, Geraldine Fitzgerald

8:00 PM The Corn is Green (1945)

A dedicated teacher sacrifices everything to send a young miner to Oxford.

Cast: Bette Davis, Nigel Bruce, Rhys Williams

10:00 PM Mr. Skeffington (1945)

A flighty beauty marries a stockbroker for convenience and almost ruins both their lives.

Cast: Bette Davis, Claude Rains, Walter Abel

12:30 AM Deception (1946)

A woman tries to protect her refugee husband from her rich and powerful ex-lover.

Cast: Bette Davis, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains

2:30 AM A Stolen Life (1946)

A twin takes her deceased sister's place as wife of the man they both love.

Cast: Bette Davis, Glenn Ford, Dane Clark

4:30 AM June Bride (1948)

Two bickering reporters turn a small-town wedding into a battleground.

Cast: Bette Davis, Robert Montgomery, Fay Bainter

Tuesday, November 26

6:00 AM Winter Meeting (1948)

A repressed poetess and an embittered war hero help each other cope with their problems.

Cast: Bette Davis, Janis Paige, James Davis

8:00 AM All About Eve (1950)

An ambitious young actress tries to take over a star's career and love life.

Cast: Bette Davis, Anne Baxter, George Sanders

10:30 AM Payment on Demand (1951)

A bitter divorcee thinks back on the mistakes that destroyed her marriage.

Cast: Bette Davis, Barry Sullivan, Jane Cowl

12:15 PM The Star (1953)

A faded film star fights to hold on to her past glamour despite failing finances.

Cast: Bette Davis, Sterling Hayden, Natalie Wood

2:00 PM The Catered Affair (1956)

A working-class mother fights to give her daughter a big wedding whether the girl wants it or not.

Cast: Bette Davis, Ernest Borgnine, Debbie Reynolds

3:45 PM The Scapegoat (1959)

A man is tricked into trading places with a look-alike nobleman with murderous plans.

Cast: Alec Guinness, Bette Davis, Nicole Maurey

5:30 PM Pocketful of Miracles (1961)

A good-hearted gangster turns an old apple seller into a society matron so she can impress her daughter.

Cast: Glenn Ford, Bette Davis, Hope Lange

8:00 PM What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)

A crazed, aging star torments her sister in a decaying Hollywood mansion.

Cast: Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Victor Buono

10:30 PM Dead Ringer (1964)

A woman murders her rich twin and tries to take her place.

Cast: Bette Davis, Karl Malden, Peter Lawford

12:30 AM The Nanny (1965)

A disturbed young man tries to prove his nanny is out to kill him.

Cast: Bette Davis, Wendy Craig, Jill Bennett

2:30 AM Bunny O’Hare (1971)

A penniless widow blackmails a robber into teaching her the trade.

Cast: Bette Davis, Ernest Borgnine, Jack Cassidy

4:15 AM The Whales of August (1987)

Elderly sisters try to mend their differences during a summer on the Maine coast.

Cast: Bette Davis, Lillian Gish, Vincent Price