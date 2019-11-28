Where Is National Dog Show Winner Nathan the Bloodhound Now?

A new canine takes top prize when NBC airs the National Dog Show today, but Nathan the Bloodhound is still America's sweetheart.

Five years ago, the jowly crowd-pleaser won Best in Show at the Philadelphia event after delivering kisses to both handler Heather Buehner and the judge in the ring. Now gray-faced and 9, Nathan is taking it easy in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"He's just a retired old man," says Buehner, laughing. "There isn't a thing in life he doesn't love." He's sired four litters of pups; 4-year-old male Westley has been the U.S.'s No. 1 bloodhound the last two years.

In fact, Buehner has shown several of Nathan's offspring on the same lead he used: "I'm like, 'I've got the daddy leash on you, so you better win.'"