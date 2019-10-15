'Friends' Reunion! Jennifer Aniston Posts Selfie With Cast Together Again (PHOTO)

Jennifer Aniston announced her presence on Instagram in the best way possible (at least for Friends fans).

The actress shared her first photo on the social media platform, and it featured a complete cast Friends reunion in the form of a selfie with Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too," she wrote in the caption. "HI INSTAGRAM."

View this post on Instagram And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻 A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

While this is the first complete reunion we've seen in a while, members of the cast have hung out recently and documented it on Instagram. Cox and Kudrow both shared photos of the two hanging out in front of the fire and used the "friends25" hashtag for the show's 25th anniversary on September 23.

Kudrow shared a photo of herself, Cox, and Dan Bucatinsky for his birthday that day, and Cox also posted a photo of "a rare night in" with LeBlanc and Aniston on October 6.

And most of the Friends stars also celebrated the series' 25th anniversary with coordinated social media posts featuring the same cast photo and messages for each other and the fans. Kudrow and Cox even called Aniston out on not having an Instagram account in the hashtags.

Executive producer David Crane told TV Insider recently that, while no revival is in sight, his hope is that the characters' on-screen relationships have lasted. EP Kevin Bright thinks the show's relationships are why it's still popular today and new fans are enjoying discovering it through streaming and reruns. "Relationships have essentially not changed, especially the difficult parts of relationships," he said. "The friendship is what prevails."

So while we won't get any new episodes (at least, for now), we at least know the friendships of the cast have prevailed as well.

Friends, Seasons 1-10, Streaming, Netflix