Who's Left on 'DWTS'? Ranking the 5 Couples in the Semi-Finals (VIDEO)

It's been a wild competition so far on Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. It's been a season filled with blood, sweat, and a few fractured ribs, and what started with 12 couples competing for the Mirror Ball trophy has dwindled down to just five.

Now that we're entering the Semi-Finals of the competition, only the strongest performers remain. Read on to find out which stars are left on DWTS and who is most likely to win based on past performances and judges' scores.

5. Lauren Alaina

The country star has been in it to win it since the very beginning, but after landing in the bottom two during Week 9, it's unclear if she'll be able to overthrow the other competitors. Though she has been a consistent performer throughout the entire season, she's the only remaining contestant to have never earned a 10.

Still, the judges have praised the "Road Less Traveled" singer for always giving it her all. During Halloween night, she danced an Argentine Tango to "Whatever Lola Wants," and while she had a minor misstep, judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised her for her professional recovery.

4. Hannah Brown

Everyone's favorite former Bachelorette star has made quite the splash this season. Though she started off hot with some highly praised performances early on, she hit a bit of a roadblock during Halloween night when the judges told her something was "lacking" and she appeared to be "disconnected" from the movements. The comments clearly were a sore spot for the reality star, who broke down in tears later in the night.

“I’m not a performer, I’m not an actor,” she said. “I was a girl on reality TV, and so every time I come out here, I’m trying my absolute best.”

Luckily, she was able to redeem herself the following week with her Quickstep to "American Girl" by Tom Petty, dubbed "The Comeback of the Season" by Carrie Ann. Though she's continues to fight with a smile on her face each week, the inconsistency in her performances may be what costs her the competition this season.

3. Kel Mitchell

The All That actor had a slow start early on in the competition, but has quickly become one of the strongest players in the game. In fact, judge Len Goodman has said that the charismatic performer is "always the main attraction" when he hits the stage. In Week 9, Kel earned a perfect score for his Viennese Waltz to "I'll Make Love to You" by Boyz II Men, which Len said was a "really polished performance."

2. Ally Brooke

Though the former Fifth Harmony singer has what it takes to go all the way in this competition, it's been a rocky road for her to get there. Despite pulling in two perfect scores during Boy and Girl Group night last week, the pop star has still found herself in the bottom two on two separate occasions. Ally's first perfect score of the season happened in Week 8 after she performed a Paso Doble to her own song, "Higher," which left the judges in awe.

"You just proved to me that you a friggin' superstar," Carrie Ann Inaba told her. "My mind is blown."

1. James Van Der Beek

The Dawson's Creek actor has been a frontrunner to win DWTS since the very beginning. The judges have praised him for being a strong, consistent performer every time he steps on the stage, and he continues to improve his already-impressive skills week after week.

Though it's hard to choose just one memorable dance from the father-of-four (soon to be five!), his Contemporary number to Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" from Week 8 definitely tops the list.

The emotional performance, which was dubbed as "flawless" from the judges and earned a perfect score, left the audience in tears.