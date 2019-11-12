'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Nicky & Cassidy Are Worried About Kevin (VIDEO)

Where the heck is Kevin (Justin Hartley)?!

That's what his concerned Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) wonders in this week's episode of This Is Us when the actor, who has been helping his dad's troubled brother maintain his sobriety, is nowhere to be found.

As you'll see in this exclusive sneak peek above of the episode titled "Sorry," Nicky enters Kevin's trailer and finds it a mess. When he looks in the bedroom it's also a mess — and empty.

Nicky, fearing the worst (and also a bit stressed about his own court hearing later that day), reaches out to the one person who may have an idea what's going on — Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison). Will the two of them find Kevin soon and hopefully stop him from going down a dark path?

The drama doesn't stop there as, also in the episode, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) visits Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in Philadelphia and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) is troubled by a request from Deja (Lyric Ross). Grab the tissues and settle in, folks!

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC