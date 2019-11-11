'The Resident' Sneak Peek: AJ Meets His Biological Mother (VIDEO)

AJ's (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) family reunion continues in Tuesday's episode of The Resident.

A few weeks back, AJ was introduced to his biological father, Lamar Broome (David Alan Grier), which came as a surprise. However, as you can see in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of the November 12 episode, meeting his other birth parent is not as unexpected.

And that means that AJ has time to brace himself to meet his biological mother, Dr. Bonnie Broome (Adriane Lenox), which he does in the hall outside of her office. Lamar is the one to open the door once he knocks, and Bonnie is clearly happy to see AJ.

Watch the clip below to see AJ's reaction to Bonnie and the photos on the wall of her office.

"It was definitely a tough decision, as we saw in the last episode, not wanting to make his parents have any kind of worry," Warner told TV Insider of this meeting. "There's still a lot of anger and hurt that AJ feels."

Elsewhere in this episode, Chastain's nurses are severely understaffed and overworked, leaving them exhausted and under-appreciated on National Nurses' Day. Cain (Morris Chestnut) performs a dangerous surgery on a patient he won in poker, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) discovers his father was administered the same drug he fears played a role in Jessie's death, and Irving (Tasso Feldman) tries to take the next step with Jessica (Jessica Miesal).

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox