Predicting Which 'Grey's Anatomy' Couples Will Make It Through Season 16

Grey’s Anatomy fans know they should never get attached to a relationship because they pretty much all end in heartbreak (sorry, but these are the facts). In fact, it can be difficult to predict who will even be together an episode from now, not to mention a whole season from now!

But, while some relationships are a little rocky — like Catherine and Richard’s — and others are pretty complicated — like Amelia and Link’s — we have a good feeling about who will still be together next season.

Scroll down to see the four couples we think will still be committed to one another come Season 17.

Jo and Alex

We will sue if these two ever break up! Now that McDreamy and Meredith are no longer together (because, you know, he’s dead), Jo and Alex have taken their place as the one stable relationship on Grey’s.

Despite the difficulties they’ve been through throughout their relationship and marriage, there’s a good chance these two will make it work at least into next season. Plus, fans have been waiting for years for Alex to become a dad!

Meredith and DeLuca

Meredith has been fighting her feelings for DeLuca for a long time, but she’s recently come to the realization that she loves him. Though he’s not a father, he’s still young, and he’s sadly not McDreamy, he is quite special.

These two have a lot to work through in order to truly make it work, but it’s clear they make one another very happy. We never thought we’d be able to see Meredith marry someone again after Derek’s passing, but DeLuca may be that guy.

Teddy and Owen

It took Teddy and Owen years before they finally admitted their true feelings for one another and committed to being in a relationship, so they have no choice but to stay together for awhile. Plus, they just had a baby!

While Owen had a suspicious reaction to Amelia’s pregnancy news, we hope he doesn’t end up wanting her back and stays with Teddy. We can’t handle anymore of this Amelia-Owen-Teddy love triangle stuff.

Miranda and Ben

These two went through a bit of a rough patch last season, but they are now on the right track. Not to mention, Miranda’s pregnant! Though she was hesitant to tell Ben for fear he’d freak out and run, he’s been nothing but supportive about their growing family.

These two are going to make their relationship work for the sake of their new baby, and we hope they live happily ever after because we honestly can’t take a Miranda-Ben breakup!

