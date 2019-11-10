Complete Schedule of TCM's Veterans Day Marathon of Classic Films
Courtesy of TCM
On Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, TCM salutes the military with a 24-hour tribute of films telling the stories of wars ranging from the Civil War, World War I and World War II. Films include The Dirty Dozen (1967), Kelly's Heroes (1970) and ten others.
Read on for the complete schedule:
6:00 AM The Big Parade (1925)
- In this silent film, a young innocent enlists for World War I service but soon learns the horrors of war. Cast: John Gilbert, Renée Adorée, Hobart Bosworth.
9:00 AM The Best Years Of Our Lives (1946)
- Three returning servicemen fight to adjust to life after World War II. Cast: Myrna Loy, Fredric March, Dana Andrews.
12:00 PM The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)
- Documentary about the Eighth Air Force in WWII, the B17 Memphis Belle and the Flying Fortress.
12:45 PM Dive Bomber (1941)
- A crusading scientist fights to prevent bomber pilots from blacking out. Cast: Errol Flynn, Fred MacMurray, Ralph Bellamy
3:15 PM God Is My Co-Pilot (1945)
- A flyer dismissed as too old fights to prove himself against the Japanese. Cast: Dennis Morgan, Dane Clark, Raymond Massey
4:45 PM The Negro Soldier (1944)
- Documentary cameras capture the contributions of African-American soldiers during World War II.
5:27 PM Story Of A Dog (1945)
- In this short film, dogs train for the battle field and become a crucial part of the army.
5:45 PM Glory (1989)
- A young, white army officer is assigned to lead an all-black unit in the Civil War. Cast: Matthew Broderick, Cary Elwes, Morgan Freeman.
8:00 PM The Dirty Dozen (1967)
- A renegade officer trains a group of misfits for a crucial mission behind enemy lines. Cast: Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson.
10:45 PM Kelly's Heroes (1970)
- An American platoon tries to recover buried treasure behind enemy lines. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas, Don Rickles.
1:15 AM Where Eagles Dare (1968)
- An Allied team sets out to free an American officer held by the Nazis in a mountaintop castle. Cast: Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood, Mary Ure.
4:00 AM Mister Roberts (1955)
- A naval officer longing for active duty clashes with his vainglorious captain. Cast: Henry Fonda, James Cagney, William Powell.