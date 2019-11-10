Complete Schedule of TCM's Veterans Day Marathon of Classic Films

On Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, TCM salutes the military with a 24-hour tribute of films telling the stories of wars ranging from the Civil War, World War I and World War II. Films include The Dirty Dozen (1967), Kelly's Heroes (1970) and ten others.

Read on for the complete schedule:

6:00 AM The Big Parade (1925)

In this silent film, a young innocent enlists for World War I service but soon learns the horrors of war. Cast: John Gilbert, Renée Adorée, Hobart Bosworth.

9:00 AM The Best Years Of Our Lives (1946)

Three returning servicemen fight to adjust to life after World War II. Cast: Myrna Loy, Fredric March, Dana Andrews.

12:00 PM The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

Documentary about the Eighth Air Force in WWII, the B17 Memphis Belle and the Flying Fortress.

12:45 PM Dive Bomber (1941)

A crusading scientist fights to prevent bomber pilots from blacking out. Cast: Errol Flynn, Fred MacMurray, Ralph Bellamy

3:15 PM God Is My Co-Pilot (1945)

A flyer dismissed as too old fights to prove himself against the Japanese. Cast: Dennis Morgan, Dane Clark, Raymond Massey

4:45 PM The Negro Soldier (1944)

Documentary cameras capture the contributions of African-American soldiers during World War II.

5:27 PM Story Of A Dog (1945)

In this short film, dogs train for the battle field and become a crucial part of the army.

5:45 PM Glory (1989)

A young, white army officer is assigned to lead an all-black unit in the Civil War. Cast: Matthew Broderick, Cary Elwes, Morgan Freeman.

8:00 PM The Dirty Dozen (1967)

A renegade officer trains a group of misfits for a crucial mission behind enemy lines. Cast: Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson.

10:45 PM Kelly's Heroes (1970)

An American platoon tries to recover buried treasure behind enemy lines. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas, Don Rickles.

1:15 AM Where Eagles Dare (1968)

An Allied team sets out to free an American officer held by the Nazis in a mountaintop castle. Cast: Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood, Mary Ure.

4:00 AM Mister Roberts (1955)