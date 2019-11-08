Adam Scott Thriller 'Severance' From Ben Stiller Gets Apple TV+ Series Order

Apple's original library is expanding even more with the latest addition of Severance.

The show from Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott has been given a series order on the streaming platform Apple TV+. The drama series will be directed and executive produced by Stiller, whose recent series Escape at Dannemora found critical success over at Showtime.

Described as a workplace thriller, Severance introduces Lumen Industries, a company taking work-life balance to a new level. Best known for his TV roles in Parks and Recreation and Big Little Lies, Scott will play the lead role of Mark, an employee plagued with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

The actor will also produce the project, which is written and created by Dan Erickson. Chris Black joins Erikson as an executive producer. Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn will executive produce through Red Hour Productions.

Endeavor Content will serve as the show's studio. The series joins other Apple TV+ projects at the studio, including See and the forthcoming drama Truth Be Told.