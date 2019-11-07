'Survivor' Pays Tribute to 'Icon' Rudy Boesch After His Death

Survivor paid tribute to one of its own during the show's Wednesday, November 6 broadcast as they remembered Rudy Boesch.

The Navy Seal was a castaway on the CBS series' first season, Survivor: Borneo. At 72, Boesch was the show's oldest competitor.

The icon passed away at the age of 91 on November 1 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. In a touching tribute, the show honored the alum with a title card that featured an image of Boesch reading, "Rudy Boesch, January 20, 1928 - November 1, 2019. A Survivor icon. An American hero."

A #Survivor icon. ❤️ An American hero. 🇺🇸 You will be deeply missed, Rudy. pic.twitter.com/inBuMZ7t90 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 7, 2019

Host Jeff Probst and Boesch's fellow castaway Richard Hatch also shared their own sentiments on social media. On November 2, a day following Boesch's passing, Probst wrote, "The Survivor family has lost a legend. Rudy Boesch passed at the age of 91."

"He played in the first season of Survivor at the age of 72," Probst continued. "He is one is the most iconic and adored players of all time. And he served our country as a 45-year Navy SEAL. Rudy is a true American hero."

Hatch, who competed alongside Boesch in Survivor's first season wrote, "Ours was an interesting bond, Dear Rudy! You and I helped open minds and undermine prejudices. While your time here has passed, you will remain loved and iconic, dear friend!"

"Boston Rob" Mariano also offered some words in tribute of Boesch on social media with an Instagram post. "Thanks for paving the way for all of us that came after you. I will always respect the way that you always told it like it was! You will forever be a legend to me. Rest In Peace Rudy," Mariano wrote.

Boesch's military past landed him a guest role on JAG in 2000. In 2004, he appeared in Season 8 of the CBS reality series with Survivor: All Stars at the age of 75. During his time in the game, he injured his ankle which lead to his elimination.

Survivor, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS