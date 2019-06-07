If You Like That, Watch This: 6 New Series to Check Out in 2019 (PHOTOS)

What the fork does a comedy starring Kal Penn as a disgraced New York councilman teaching a group of aspiring American citizens have to do with our friends in the afterlife?! Well, Michael Schur is a producer on both shows — and like his sublime hit, this entry mixes heartfelt laughs with a deeper search for redemption.

If You Liked: The Good Place Watch: Sunnyside

The original scrappy young female detective is back as a recent high school grad (Kennedy McMann) embroiled in a twisty murder investigation. We hope her dad ( Scott Wolf ) is cool too.

When it comes to far-reaching family drama, the multigenerational Bravermans have nothing on Julia Bechley ( Brittany Snow ). The only child just found out she may have a slew of half siblings because her fertility doctor dad ( Timothy Hutton ) donated sperm to his patients. Parenthood ‘ s Jason Katims exec produces, so we’d keep the Kleenex handy.

If You Liked: Parenthood Watch: Almost Family

If You Liked: The Following Watch: Prodigal Son and Evil

Never fear, another CBS family procedural is here! Edie Falco’s Abigail “Tommy” Thomas has just become Los Angeles’ first female chief of police. As a native New Yorker, does she have Frank Reagan’s number?

TV viewers tend to know what they like.

So, what better way to decide which new shows to add to your schedule — especially considering how many there are now — than by looking at your past and current favorites.

See Also Pauley Perrette & More Stars Returning to TV in 2019-2020 Plus, Patricia Heaton moves on from 'The Middle,' Jennifer Aniston's new gig, and Jimmy Smits is back as a law man!

We’ve put together a list of the new series you should check out if you’re a fan of Blue Bloods, The Following, Parenthood, Veronica Mars, and The Good Place, so click through the gallery above!