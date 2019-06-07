If You Like That, Watch This: 6 New Series to Check Out in 2019 (PHOTOS)

Mara Reinstein
1 Comment
Cliff Lipson/CBS; Colleen Hayes/NBC; Robert Falconer/The CW
Blue Bloods Tommy
Patrick Harbron/CBS; Cliff Lipson/CBS

If You Liked: Blue Bloods

Watch: Tommy

Never fear, another CBS family procedural is here! Edie Falco’s Abigail “Tommy” Thomas has just become Los Angeles’ first female chief of police. As a native New Yorker, does she have Frank Reagan’s number?

Tommy, Midseason, CBS

Following Prodigal Son Evil
FOX via Getty Images; David Giesbrecht/FOX; Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

If You Liked: The Following

Watch: Prodigal Son and Evil

The DNA of Kevin Bacon’s dark psychological drama lives on: In Prodigal Son, a criminal profiler (Tom Payne, aka The Walking Dead‘s Jesus) has the inside edge hunting serial killers because his dad (Michael Sheen) is one; in Evil, a forensic psychologist (Katja Herbers) helps a priest in training (Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter) distinguish between the psychopathic and the possessed.

Prodigal Son, Fall 2019, Fox

Evil, Fall 2019, CBS

Parenthood Not Just Me
NBC; Linda Kallerus/FOX

If You Liked: Parenthood

Watch: Almost Family

When it comes to far-reaching family drama, the multigenerational Bravermans have nothing on Julia Bechley (Brittany Snow). The only child just found out she may have a slew of half siblings because her fertility doctor dad (Timothy Hutton) donated sperm to his patients. Parenthoods Jason Katims exec produces, so we’d keep the Kleenex handy.

Almost Family, Fall 2019, Fox

Veronica Mars Nancy Drew
Cliff Lipson/CBS; Robert Falconer/The CW

If You Liked: Veronica Mars

Watch: Nancy Drew

The original scrappy young female detective is back as a recent high school grad (Kennedy McMann) embroiled in a twisty murder investigation. We hope her dad (Scott Wolf) is cool too.

Nancy Drew, Fall 2019, The CW

Good Place Sunnyside
Colleen Hayes/NBC (2)

If You Liked: The Good Place

Watch: Sunnyside

What the fork does a comedy starring Kal Penn as a disgraced New York councilman teaching a group of aspiring American citizens have to do with our friends in the afterlife?! Well, Michael Schur is a producer on both shows — and like his sublime hit, this entry mixes heartfelt laughs with a deeper search for redemption.

Sunnyside, Fall 2019, NBC

TV viewers tend to know what they like.

So, what better way to decide which new shows to add to your schedule — especially considering how many there are now — than by looking at your past and current favorites.

We’ve put together a list of the new series you should check out if you’re a fan of Blue Bloods, The Following, Parenthood, Veronica Mars, and The Good Place, so click through the gallery above!

