Kathie Lee Gifford on Returning to TV for 'A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love'

Mistletoe's got nothing on Kathie Lee Gifford, who is now headlining her second entry in the romantic Godwink holiday-flick franchise.

"I was delighted to discover a huge audience [for a film] based on a God wink," says the actress of 2018's A Godwink Christmas, which explored what happens when, as she puts it, "the divine intersects with the human" to bring together a mismatched couple in Martha's Vineyard.

This time, Gifford stars as Olga, the sweetly meddlesome matriarch of a big Italian family in Minneapolis.

She senses that the many coincidences throwing her single daughter, Alice (Cindy Busby, above right, with Gifford), together with an out-of-towner (Benjamin Hollingsworth) may be "winks" from God.

Assisting the higher power, Olga cooks up a plan to open Alice's eyes to the signs from above before Christmas — and this shot at love — disappears.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love, Movie Premiere, Friday, November 15, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries