'Will & Grace': Who's the Father of Grace's Baby? (RECAP)

[Warning The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 11, Episode 2 of Will & Grace, "Pappa Mia."]

As Grace (Debra Messing) told Will (Eric McCormack), she had "good, dirty fun" on her trip to Europe, but she assumes Marcus (Reid Scott) is the father.

However, in Thursday's episode of Will & Grace, when Grace tells him she's pregnant, Marcus tells her he had a vasectomy. "You are going to be a fantastic mom," he assures her before walking out. Karen (Megan Mullally) helps her determine which of three other men could be the father: "It's just like Mamma Mia!"

"You know how I'm rich and bored and have no moral compass?" Karen asks Grace before leading the candidates — hotel pool boy Paolo (Charles Berthoud), college senior DJ (Dylan Riley Snyder), and taxi driver Mario (Paul Ben-Victor) into her apartment. Karen swabs their cheeks, but then Marcus shows up and admits he didn't have a vasectomy.

"I panicked," he admits before promising, "I am prepared to do the right thing. I will give up all my hopes and dreams, I will swallow the very essence of who I am, and I will marry you and I will help raise this baby." Karen swabs his cheek, too, and all that's left to do is send the samples to the lab for the results, only Grace decides not to.

"What am I doing? This isn't going to tell me who the father is," Grace decides. "Biology doesn't matter. If this baby has a father, it'll be someone I love who wants to raise the baby with me, and if that doesn't happen, I will give this child everything it needs." Will agrees and promises she has him and McCoy (Matt Bomer).

We'll have to wait and see if the revival reveals the biological father. Maybe he'll show up in one of the final episodes to be part of the baby's life, somewhat similar to the original series (except then we and she knew the identity of the father).

