'Will & Grace' Sneak Peek: Jack Changes Will's View on Fatherhood (VIDEO)

It's always fun spending time with Will & Grace's Jack (Sean Hayes) and Will (Eric McCormack), but in the latest episode of the NBC comedy, the two may not say the same of each other.

In this week's installment, "Pappa Mia," Grace (Debra Messing) grapples with being unsure about the identity of her child's father — which is only made worse when Karen (Megan Mullally) brings the candidates together à la Mamma Mia — hence the episode's title.

While Grace is dealing with her baby drama, Will has his own, thanks to Jack. In an exclusive sneak peek, we see the men chatting over breakfast. Will muses that McCoy (Matt Bomer) and he have been thinking of baby names — they're considering Alice as an option.

"Wow, lucky kid having two dads just like Jesus," Jack remarks.

"And she'll have a Mary right across the hall," Will quips back. "This one ain't a virgin," Jack adds.

But Will's certainty that it's a girl spurs Jack to note that Will could wind up with a son — possibly even a straight son. How will he handle that reality? Tune in to find out!

Will & Grace, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c, NBC