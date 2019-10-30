'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Tayshia Adams & John Paul Jones Confirm Split

You know what they say, even the sun sets in Paradise. Despite being one of the success stories stemming from Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, fan favorites Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones have split.

After weeks of speculation about the status of the couple, the brunette beauty took to her Instagram to set the record straight. Alongside an adorable selfie of the once-happy couple, Tayshia wrote, "I know you guys have been asking about John and I recently, and as much as I like to keep my personal life private, I realize you have all watched and been a part of our journey from the beginning.

"Therefore to stay true to that, I need to be open and honest with you in order to heal and move on."

"John and I had something incredibly special. We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that," she continued. "When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms. But the reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other."