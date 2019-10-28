'The Talk's Sheryl Underwood Returns to 'Bold and the Beautiful' as Emmy

Sheryl Underwood is doing double-duty on CBS Daytime!

In addition to her hosting duties on The Talk, Underwood is set to reprise her role as "Dollar" Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) executive assistant Emmy on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Emmy, as regular B&B viewers are aware, has a big crush on her employer, which always adds a nice touch to her scenes. TV Insider has learned that Underwood shot her episode on October 23 and it will air on Monday, November 25.

In addition to sharing screen-time with Diamont, Underwood will appear on-screen with Bill’s TV attorney and friend Justin (Aaron D. Spears) and Bill’s two sons, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton).

As veteran viewers recall, Spencer Publications has been a fixture on B&B since day one of the half-hour sudser. In this upcoming episode, the Spencer men and Emmy gather to welcome Liam back into the fold at the publishing house.

