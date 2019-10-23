What Makes TNT's New 'All Elite Wrestling' So Special, According to Its Stars (VIDEO)

Are you ready to rumble?! TNT's new, inclusive wrestling franchise All Elite Wrestling is — and it's making the sport fun again, for both the viewer and those in the ring.

During New York Comic Con, wrestlers Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Nyla Rose, Jack Perry, Kia Stevens, and AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes stopped by TV Insider's video suite to talk about the new franchise, what makes it so fresh compared to longtime institutions like the WWE and why they wouldn't consider themselves in competition with similar companies.

"We're in competition with ourselves to put on the best program we can, to every week, show how special AEW is, and to continue this buzz that made us the coolest wrestling company in the world for the past six months before we even had one minute of TV time," Jericho says. "Now that we have a very successful show under our belt, all across the board, the momentum is behind us, and it's up to us to continue that."

And while they continue that momentum, we'll likely see more stars sign up. Stevens, who was formerly retired and starring on Netflix's wrestling-centric drama GLOW, specifically returned to the ring for AEW. "When I left wrestling for Hollywood, I was jaded," she explains. "AEW stripped that down for me and made wrestling fun for me again."

A big part of that can be attributed to the fact that the show doesn't have a writers' room, making the process extremely collaborative for those involved. As Jericho puts it, "AEW allows the artist to be creative, and let the pros be pros."

