'Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Announces Debut Album Release Date

As Supernatural fans know, Jensen Ackles can sing. In fact, they've been teased about the release of an album from his and Steve Carlson's Radio Company.

But that wait is almost over, as the two announced on Instagram Monday that the debut album for their collaboration, Radio Company Vol. 1, will drop on November 8. Anyone who pre-orders it will receive the single, "Sounds of Someday," now.

Fans can also check out Radio Company's Instagram account for behind-the-scenes photos and recordings from Arlyn Studios.

Though the former roommates had been writing and performing together for almost 15 years, they only formed Radio Company in 2018. The album will also include musicians Chris Masterson, Bukka Allen, Warren Hood, and Brian Standefer. According to the collaboration's site, it "guarantees the dynamic songwriting and tasteful production which fans have come to love over the years."

View this post on Instagram Quick shout out. Check link in bio for iTunes pre-sale of the debut album. The single “Sounds of Someday” is available now when you order. The album will be on all platforms November 8th. A post shared by (@radiocomusic) on Oct 21, 2019 at 1:19pm PDT

And Supernatural fans will also be able to hear Ackles singing in the December 5 episode, "Last Call," featuring guest star Christian Kane. Ackles will front the Impalas, featuring boom operator Chris Glyn-Jones, lead carpenter Dave Webber, set dressers Tracy Dunlop and Perry Battista, and best boy rigging grip Cam Beck.

Supernatural is currently airing its 15th and final season.

Supernatural, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW