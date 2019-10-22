'The Oval': Tyler Perry Brings Lies, Greed & Betrayal to the White House

The Oval tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.

Premiering Wednesday, October 23 on BET, this drama is Tyler Perry Studios’ first content partnership deal with Viacom.

This picture-perfect first couple has it all, with money, status, and pure bliss. However, behind closed doors, they are anything but flawless. With lies, cheating and messy mayhem running amuck, we’ll see next level corruption up close and way too personal, directly from the White House.

The one-hour drama will consist of 25 episodes and will star Ed Quinn as Hunter Franklin, the newly elected President of the United States, Kron Moore as the first Lady, Paige Hurd as their rebellious daughter and Daniel Croix Henderson as their troubled son.

Also starring are Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure and Matthew Law.

The Oval, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 23, 9/8c, BET