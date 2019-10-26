'Rosemary's Baby,' 'Lore' & More to Stream on Prime Video This Halloween

Prime Video has tons of treats for anyone looking to add frights to their night.

Check out our picks below.

A Quiet Place

If it wouldn't draw the attention of the movie's killer monsters, we'd scream from the rooftops that you need to watch 2018's nerve-shredding — and nearly silent — thriller starring Emily Blunt and her real-life hubby, director John Krasinski.

Halloween 2019 Gift Guide for Pop Culture Freaks (PHOTOS) Immerse yourselves in this array of ghouly, goofy and downright 'gimme!' goodies to make the season even more awesome.

Hannibal

Feast on NBC's 2013–15 Silence of the Lambs prequel that sees the FBI's Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and psychiatrist/serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) investigating the goriest murder scenes on TV. Seasons 1–3 available

Lore

Each episode of this 2017–18 horror anthology, adapted from Aaron Mahnke's popular podcast, dives into the scary real-life roots of everything from vampires to witch trials. Seasons 1–2 available

Rosemary's Baby

Despite being 51 years old, the award-winning adaptation of Ira Levin's bestselling novel still has us double-checking to make sure the door is locked. Mia Farrow (above) stars as a pregnant woman convinced that her New York City neighbors are Satanists who covet her child.