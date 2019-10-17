'NCIS: LA' Stars Celebrate 250 Episodes: 'Teamwork Makes the Dream Work' (VIDEO)
NCIS: Los Angeles is celebrating a major milestone in its 11th season: 250 episodes.
The special episode, "Mother," of the long-running CBS procedural drama was written by series star Eric Christian Olsen and Babar Peerzada and directed by Dennis Smith. The network and stars shared photos and videos from the celebration, which included a cake (of course) and speeches thanking each other and everyone in the crew that makes the show possible from behind the cameras.
"This is a testament to all of you guys and your hard work, the energy, the commitment, the dedication you put into this thing every day," LL Cool J says in the video below. "I'm happy to be a part of this and appreciative and grateful. It's amazing."
"The crew always says to us, 'We're happy to be along for the ride.' I'm happy to be along for the ride," Chris O'Donnell added. "I know this cast is all happy to be along for the ride, and as Todd likes to say, teamwork makes the dream work."
Today we wrapped filming our 250th episode of #NCISLA 💯💯💯 Big shoutout to @cbstv, all of the cast, crew, and fans!! So many people put time, energy and effort into this show to make it a global success in over 200 countries. We wouldn’t be where we are without you!!! Teamwork makes the dream work!!!! Much love!!! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾
Daniela Ruah reshared the video originally posted by LL Cool J and also posted a series of photos from the celebration. "My 'more than work family,'" she wrote in the caption. "Cast, publicists, writers, director, producers... but more importantly: our wonderful viewers. And cake."
A little somethin’ from today’s celebrations... my “more than work family”. Cast, publicists, writers, director, producers... but more importantly: our wonderful viewers. And cake. . Umas coisinhas das celebrações de hoje... “mais do que família de trabalho”. Elenco, publicistas, escritores, realizador, produtores, mas o mais importante: os nossos maravilhoso fans. E bolo.
CBS also shared photos from the day, including ones of the cast and producers with the cake and the table read. Series star Renée Felice Smith reposted that last one with the caption, "Wait, can I watch the @ncisla table read from up on the balcony next time?"
Still on a sugar high from yesterday’s #250 celebration!!! Here are some of our favorite pictures. 🍰🍰🍰#NCISLA
Smith also shared a photo of herself and Linda Hunt at the party. "Eternally grateful," she wrote alongside it.
today, @ncisla TURNED 250! 😱🏆✨❤️🧨💫✨🙏 eternally grateful. That’s is all. #250episodes
And alongside photos from the day, Barrett Foa made sure to mention all the different people who work hard to make each episode of the series. "I am constantly grateful and overwhelmingly humbled to be one human in such a fabulously efficient, successful, and creative village," he wrote.
How can you possibly point to one thing that gets you to a milestone like 250 episodes of television? So many factors must come into play. So many people must focus on a single vision. So many stars must align. Wanna start with the cast? Sure. Thanks. But who is writing the words we say? Who is carrying the camera on their shoulders and focusing the frame? Who is lighting each and every shot so that it looks professional and dramatic. What about editing? And sound? And color correction and studio heads and network mucky mucks and make up and production assistants and location scouts and first assistant directors and second assistant directors? Who rented that helicopter? Who designed and built and decorated all those sets? What about the guys at crafty who feed us so we’re not cranky? What about the publicity ladies and the hair dept and stunts and special effects and the transportation guys who move the trucks and trailers around. Who’s keeping an eye on the money and casting all the guest stars telling the background actors where to move and when? Who is printing out scripts and formatting the rewrites? It’s just endless. We’re a large village of humans working towards putting out an entertaining 43 minutes of television each and every week. I am constantly grateful and overwhelmingly humbled to be one human in such a fabulously efficient, successful, and creative village. . . . #ncisla #cbs #llcoolj #lindahunt #hetty teamworkmakesthedreamwork
NCIS: Los Angeles previously marked milestones with the Callen-centric 100th episode and team-centric 150th and 200th. The 250th episode will air later this season.
NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS