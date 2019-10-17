'NCIS: LA' Stars Celebrate 250 Episodes: 'Teamwork Makes the Dream Work' (VIDEO)

NCIS: Los Angeles is celebrating a major milestone in its 11th season: 250 episodes.

The special episode, "Mother," of the long-running CBS procedural drama was written by series star Eric Christian Olsen and Babar Peerzada and directed by Dennis Smith. The network and stars shared photos and videos from the celebration, which included a cake (of course) and speeches thanking each other and everyone in the crew that makes the show possible from behind the cameras.

"This is a testament to all of you guys and your hard work, the energy, the commitment, the dedication you put into this thing every day," LL Cool J says in the video below. "I'm happy to be a part of this and appreciative and grateful. It's amazing."

"The crew always says to us, 'We're happy to be along for the ride.' I'm happy to be along for the ride," Chris O'Donnell added. "I know this cast is all happy to be along for the ride, and as Todd likes to say, teamwork makes the dream work."

Daniela Ruah reshared the video originally posted by LL Cool J and also posted a series of photos from the celebration. "My 'more than work family,'" she wrote in the caption. "Cast, publicists, writers, director, producers... but more importantly: our wonderful viewers. And cake."

CBS also shared photos from the day, including ones of the cast and producers with the cake and the table read. Series star Renée Felice Smith reposted that last one with the caption, "Wait, can I watch the @ncisla table read from up on the balcony next time?"

Smith also shared a photo of herself and Linda Hunt at the party. "Eternally grateful," she wrote alongside it.

And alongside photos from the day, Barrett Foa made sure to mention all the different people who work hard to make each episode of the series. "I am constantly grateful and overwhelmingly humbled to be one human in such a fabulously efficient, successful, and creative village," he wrote.

NCIS: Los Angeles previously marked milestones with the Callen-centric 100th episode and team-centric 150th and 200th. The 250th episode will air later this season.

