'Clueless' Reboot in the Works — What's the Mystery Surrounding Cher?

It's time to add to the list of (possible) reboots and revivals coming to your television screens soon.

The latest series is an hour-long drama reboot of Clueless from CBS TV Studios described as "a Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video," according to Deadline. There is a "strong interest" from The CW and more than one streaming service.

Its focus would be on Cher's best friend, Dionne, in 2020 Los Angeles. Both the 1995 movie and the 1996 series focused on Cher, with Dionne (Stacey Dash) playing a supporting role.

According to the description, it would fit right in on The CW given the mystery at the center of it, much like the ones on Riverdale. The reboot is "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school Queen Bee (Cher) disappears and her life-long number two (Dionne) steps into Cher's vacant Air Jordans." Dionne must cope with being the most popular girl in the high school amidst the mystery surrounding Cher's disappearance.

Corinne Brinkerhoff (American Gothic, No Tomorrow) and her development executive Tiffany Grant will executive produce along with one of the movie's producers, Robert Lawrence. It will be written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey.