Meet Matt Bomer's Jamie in the First 'The Sinner' Season 3 Promo(VIDEO)

Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) has a new case to make sense of in the upcoming third season of The Sinner.

USA Network released a preview that both teases the crime and the season's new star, while also narrowing down the release date. Harry's investigation into a tragic car accident appears routine, but he uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career. The series will return in 2020.

The man at the center of the investigation is Matt Bomer's Jamie, described as "an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of an accident." But in the teaser, is that his broken phone we see on the ground at the scene of the accident?

The new season also stars Chris Messina, Jessica Hecht, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Eddie Martinez. Messina stars as Nick Haas, Jamie's college friend with whom he crosses paths years after graduation "in what turns out to be a life-changing visit." Hecht plays Sonya, described as "a successful painter living a secluded life in Dorchester who meets Ambrose when he investigates the car accident on her property."

Fitz-Henley stars as the stylish Brooklyn-born Leela Burns, Jamie's expectant wife who owns a boutique in downtown Dorchester. Martinez stars as Vic Soto, "a hardworking former Marine and rising star detective" working with Ambrose.

The Sinner, Season 3, 2020, USA