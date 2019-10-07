First Look: Jackée Harry, Marla Gibbs & More in OWN Holiday Movies (PHOTOS)

If you’re a fan of holiday movies, you will have plenty of options starring your favorites this winter.

OWN announced three holiday movies, premiering in November, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the films in the gallery above.

First, on Friday, November 15 is One Fine Christmas starring Rick Fox, his daughter Sasha Fox, Days of Our Lives star Vanessa Williams, and The Jeffersons icon Marla Gibbs. It’s described as a “slice of life” holiday story that follows the families on Christmas Street, who have lost sight of the importance of family during the holidays due to their day-to-day lives but find themselves united for the season. Haley (Sasha Fox) comes home for Christmas, but it hasn’t been the same since her family split up. Her mother, Susan (Williams), is too busy with a new deal with a client (Rick Fox) to have time for Haley or her mother, Alice (Gibbs).

Al (Mark Christopher Lawrence) overlooks his wife, Matty (June Carryl), because he’s too busy with work. Plus, Bob (Rodney Van Johnson) and Diana’s (Eva La Dare) son, Jesse (Alfonso Torres Caballero), brings home a surprise for the holiday.

Next, on Friday, November 22 is Carole’s Christmas, starring Jackée Harry and Kimberly Elise. Elise’s character, Carole Jordan, is an overworked businesswoman who learns to “be careful what you wish for” after off-handedly wishing she’d taken a different path in life. Her wish is granted, and in her new world, she can only confide in Iris (Harry), whom she recognizes from her “past life.”

Carole finds she no longer has time for her family, friends, and the annual Christmas party, all things that mattered the most, and learns how grateful she was for her “past life.” The movie also stars OWN’s David Makes Man star Cayden K. Williams, Bianca Buck, and Anthony Montgomery.

Finally, Baking Christmas premieres Friday, November 29 and stars Aloma Wright, Tim Reid, Khalilah Joi, Leigh-Ann Rose, Arnell Powell, and Yohance Myles. Patty (Wright), the founder of her town’s most popular and successful bakery), announces she will retire at the end of the year. Her and Phillip’s (Reid) children, Jennifer (Joi), Angela (Rose), and Anthony (Powell) step up to take over, but while they’re qualified and eager to run the family business, each has his and her own ideas. To make sure the bakery ends up in the right hands, they have a Christmas cake bakeoff.

