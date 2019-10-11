Freeform's 'Kickoff to Christmas' is Spreading Holiday Cheer With New Originals & Old Favorites
Just as Freeform's Halloween programming begins to near its end for the season, a whole new set of titles are set to air in preparation for the holiday season with a slate called Kickoff to Christmas.
In its second year at the network, Kickoff to Christmas will usher in the holiday season beginning Friday, November 1 and continue throughout the month. There are plenty of highlights, including original content and old favorites.
Among the Freeform originals are the film Turkey Drop, airing November 23, as well as the holiday competition series Wrap Battle — which will feature Sheryl Underwood, Carson Kressley and Wanda Wen — debuting November 25. Favorite films such as Frozen, Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street, The BFG and more will air during the programming block.
In Wrap Battle, contestants will compete to become the ultimate wrapper and claim a $50,000 prize, and it will include celebrity guest judges. Meanwhile, Turkey Drop follows the story of a young woman who returns home for Thanksgiving only to suspect she's about to be dumped by her high school sweetheart.
Those are just a few of the titles coming this November — get the full rundown in the schedule below:
Friday, November 1
12:00 p.m. – Paddington
2:00 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians
4:00 p.m. – The Hunchback of Notre Dame
6:00 p.m. – Cars
8:30 p.m. – Zootopia
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Saturday, November 2
7:00 a.m. – The Hunchback of Notre Dame
9:00 a.m. – Hercules
11:05 a.m. – Cars
1:45 p.m. – Finding Nemo
4:15 p.m. – Finding Dory
6:20 p.m. – Zootopia
8:50 p.m. – Moana
11:20 p.m. – Ratatouille
Sunday, November 3
7:00 a.m. – Fairy Tale Weddings
8:00 a.m. – Hercules
10:10 a.m. – Finding Nemo
12:40 p.m. – Finding Dory
2:45 p.m. – Pocahontas
4:45 p.m. – Moana
7:15 p.m. – Ratatouille
9:55 p.m. – Beauty and the Beast (1991)
12:00 a.m. – Pocahontas
Monday, November 4
11:00 a.m. – Marley & Me
1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
4:30 p.m. – Grown Ups
7:00 p.m. – Beauty and the Beast (1991)
9:00 p.m. – Toy Story
Tuesday, November 5
11:30 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
2:30 p.m. – Grown Ups
5:00 p.m. – Shrek
7:00 p.m. – Toy Story
9:00 p.m. – Toy Story 2
12:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
Wednesday, November 6
11:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
12:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:30 p.m. – Shrek
4:30 p.m. – Toy Story 2
6:30 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. – Monsters University
12:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Thursday, November 7
12:00 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
2:00 p.m. – Happy Feet Two
4:00 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.
6:00 p.m. – Monsters University
8:30 p.m. – Zootopia
12:00 a.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
Friday, November 8
11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet Two
1:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
3:30 p.m. – A Bug’s Life
5:30 p.m. – Zootopia
8:00 p.m. – TBD
9:00 p.m. – Finding Dory
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes
Saturday, November 9
7:00 a.m. – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - Adventure Awaits
9:05 a.m. – A Bug’s Life
11:15 a.m. – Finding Dory
1:20 p.m. – Mulan
3:25 p.m. – The Princess and the Frog
5:30 p.m. – Moana
8:00 p.m. – TBD
10:00 p.m. – The Lion King (1994)
12:00 a.m. – Pocahontas
Sunday, November 10
7:00 a.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!
7:30 a.m. – Pocahontas
9:30 a.m. – Mulan
11:35 a.m. – The Princess and the Frog
1:40 p.m. – Moana
4:10 p.m. – TBD
6:10 p.m. – The Lion King (1994)
8:15 p.m. – The Incredibles
10:55 p.m. – Iron Man
Monday, November 11
11:00 a.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 p.m. – Meet the Robinsons
2:45 p.m. – Moana
5:15 p.m. – The Incredibles
7:55 p.m. – Iron Man
Tuesday, November 12
11:00 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
12:35 p.m. –Matilda
2:40 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3
Wednesday, November 13
12:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
3:10 p.m. – Home Alone
5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. – Pitch Perfect
12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
Thursday, November 14
12:00 p.m. – Boomerang – Freeform Premiere
2:35 p.m. – The Holiday
5:50 p.m. – Pitch Perfect
8:30 p.m. – Grown Ups
12:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Friday, November 15
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
1:40 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:20 p.m. – Grown Ups
6:50 p.m. – Matilda
8:55 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes
Saturday, November 16
7:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9:35 a.m. – Happy Feet Two
11:40 a.m. – Matilda
1:45 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox
3:50 p.m. – Home Alone
6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:00 p.m. – Frozen
11:30 p.m. – The BFG (2016) – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, November 17
7:00 a.m. – Happy Feet Two
9:00 a.m. – The BFG (2016)
11:35 a.m. – Dennis the Menace (1993)
1:40 p.m. – Home Alone
4:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:50 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen
9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Monday, November 18
11:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers
1:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:00 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
6:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:30 p.m. – Grown Ups
Tuesday, November 19
11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:35 p.m. – The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes
2:35 p.m. – Grown Ups
5:05 p.m. – Boomerang
7:45 p.m. – The Blind Side
12:00 a.m. – The Truth About Christmas
Wednesday, November 20
12:00 p.m. – Boomerang
2:35 p.m.—The Blind Side
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls
Thursday, November 21
11:00 a.m. – Marley & Me
1:40 p.m. – Deck the Halls
3:45 p.m. – Home Alone
6:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:55 p.m. – Matilda
12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Friday, November 22
11:30 a.m. – Tomorrowland
2:40 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
4:45 p.m. – Matilda
6:50 p.m. – Shrek
8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2 – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Saturday, November 23
7:00 a.m. – Tomorrowland
10:10 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
12:15 p.m. – The Pacifier
2:20 p.m. – Shrek
4:25 p.m. – Despicable Me 2
6:30 p.m. – Grown Ups
9:00 p.m. – Turkey Drop – Freeform Premiere
11:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
Sunday, November 24
7:00 a.m. – Garfield
9:00 a.m. – The Pacifier
11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
4:40 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Matilda
Monday, November 25
11:30 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians
1:40 p.m. – Matilda
3:50 p.m. – Home Alone
6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle – Freeform Premiere
Tuesday, November 26
11:00 a.m. – Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
1:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
4:40 p.m. – Iron Man
7:45 p.m. – Captain America: The Winter Soldier – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle (Encore)
Wednesday, November 27
7:30 a.m. – Turkey Drop
11:00 a.m. – Paddington
1:05 p.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
2:35 p.m. – Iron Man
5:40 p.m. – Captain America: The Winter Soldier
8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2
12:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop
Thursday, November 28
7:30 a.m. – Wrap Battle
11:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop
1:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
4:00 p.m. – Despicable Me 2
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox
Friday, November 29
11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet Two
1:30 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:40 p.m. – Shrek
10:45 p.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)
Saturday, November 30
7:00 a.m. – The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
10:15 a.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)
1:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls
3:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
5:40 p.m. – Shrek
7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause