Freeform's 'Kickoff to Christmas' is Spreading Holiday Cheer With New Originals & Old Favorites

Just as Freeform's Halloween programming begins to near its end for the season, a whole new set of titles are set to air in preparation for the holiday season with a slate called Kickoff to Christmas.

In its second year at the network, Kickoff to Christmas will usher in the holiday season beginning Friday, November 1 and continue throughout the month. There are plenty of highlights, including original content and old favorites.

Among the Freeform originals are the film Turkey Drop, airing November 23, as well as the holiday competition series Wrap Battle — which will feature Sheryl Underwood, Carson Kressley and Wanda Wen — debuting November 25. Favorite films such as Frozen, Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street, The BFG and more will air during the programming block.

In Wrap Battle, contestants will compete to become the ultimate wrapper and claim a $50,000 prize, and it will include celebrity guest judges. Meanwhile, Turkey Drop follows the story of a young woman who returns home for Thanksgiving only to suspect she's about to be dumped by her high school sweetheart.

Those are just a few of the titles coming this November — get the full rundown in the schedule below:

Friday, November 1

12:00 p.m. – Paddington

2:00 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

4:00 p.m. – The Hunchback of Notre Dame

6:00 p.m. – Cars

8:30 p.m. – Zootopia

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Saturday, November 2

7:00 a.m. – The Hunchback of Notre Dame

9:00 a.m. – Hercules

11:05 a.m. – Cars

1:45 p.m. – Finding Nemo

4:15 p.m. – Finding Dory

6:20 p.m. – Zootopia

8:50 p.m. – Moana

11:20 p.m. – Ratatouille

Sunday, November 3

7:00 a.m. – Fairy Tale Weddings

8:00 a.m. – Hercules

10:10 a.m. – Finding Nemo

12:40 p.m. – Finding Dory

2:45 p.m. – Pocahontas

4:45 p.m. – Moana

7:15 p.m. – Ratatouille

9:55 p.m. – Beauty and the Beast (1991)

12:00 a.m. – Pocahontas

Monday, November 4

11:00 a.m. – Marley & Me

1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

7:00 p.m. – Beauty and the Beast (1991)

9:00 p.m. – Toy Story

Hallmark's Christmas Movies 2019: The Full List & Schedule We've got the complete lineup for this year's holiday movie offerings on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Tuesday, November 5

11:30 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

2:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

5:00 p.m. – Shrek

7:00 p.m. – Toy Story

9:00 p.m. – Toy Story 2

12:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

Wednesday, November 6

11:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

12:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:30 p.m. – Shrek

4:30 p.m. – Toy Story 2

6:30 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. – Monsters University

12:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Thursday, November 7

12:00 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:00 p.m. – Happy Feet Two

4:00 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.

6:00 p.m. – Monsters University

8:30 p.m. – Zootopia

12:00 a.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Friday, November 8

11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

1:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

3:30 p.m. – A Bug’s Life

5:30 p.m. – Zootopia

8:00 p.m. – TBD

9:00 p.m. – Finding Dory

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes

Saturday, November 9

7:00 a.m. – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - Adventure Awaits

9:05 a.m. – A Bug’s Life

11:15 a.m. – Finding Dory

1:20 p.m. – Mulan

3:25 p.m. – The Princess and the Frog

5:30 p.m. – Moana

8:00 p.m. – TBD

10:00 p.m. – The Lion King (1994)

12:00 a.m. – Pocahontas

Sunday, November 10

7:00 a.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!

7:30 a.m. – Pocahontas

9:30 a.m. – Mulan

11:35 a.m. – The Princess and the Frog

1:40 p.m. – Moana

4:10 p.m. – TBD

6:10 p.m. – The Lion King (1994)

8:15 p.m. – The Incredibles

10:55 p.m. – Iron Man

Monday, November 11

11:00 a.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. – Meet the Robinsons

2:45 p.m. – Moana

5:15 p.m. – The Incredibles

7:55 p.m. – Iron Man

Tuesday, November 12

11:00 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

12:35 p.m. –Matilda

2:40 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

Everything We Know About Hallmark's 2019 Christmas Movies (PHOTOS) Find out the new movies favorite and new Hallmark actors will be starring in this holiday season.

Wednesday, November 13

12:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

Thursday, November 14

12:00 p.m. – Boomerang – Freeform Premiere

2:35 p.m. – The Holiday

5:50 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

8:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Friday, November 15

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:40 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:20 p.m. – Grown Ups

6:50 p.m. – Matilda

8:55 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes

Saturday, November 16

7:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:35 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

11:40 a.m. – Matilda

1:45 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

3:50 p.m. – Home Alone

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. – Frozen

11:30 p.m. – The BFG (2016) – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, November 17

7:00 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

9:00 a.m. – The BFG (2016)

11:35 a.m. – Dennis the Menace (1993)

1:40 p.m. – Home Alone

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:50 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Monday, November 18

11:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

1:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:00 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

6:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

Tuesday, November 19

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:35 p.m. – The Simpsons - Holiday Episodes

2:35 p.m. – Grown Ups

5:05 p.m. – Boomerang

7:45 p.m. – The Blind Side

12:00 a.m. – The Truth About Christmas

Wednesday, November 20

12:00 p.m. – Boomerang

2:35 p.m.—The Blind Side

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls

Thursday, November 21

11:00 a.m. – Marley & Me

1:40 p.m. – Deck the Halls

3:45 p.m. – Home Alone

6:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:55 p.m. – Matilda

12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, November 22

11:30 a.m. – Tomorrowland

2:40 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

4:45 p.m. – Matilda

6:50 p.m. – Shrek

8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2 – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Saturday, November 23

7:00 a.m. – Tomorrowland

10:10 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

12:15 p.m. – The Pacifier

2:20 p.m. – Shrek

4:25 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

6:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

9:00 p.m. – Turkey Drop – Freeform Premiere

11:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

Sunday, November 24

7:00 a.m. – Garfield

9:00 a.m. – The Pacifier

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:40 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Matilda

Monday, November 25

11:30 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians

1:40 p.m. – Matilda

3:50 p.m. – Home Alone

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle – Freeform Premiere

7 Holiday TV Programming Staples You Can Always Count On Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner, and your TV programs are about to get festive!

Tuesday, November 26

11:00 a.m. – Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

1:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

4:40 p.m. – Iron Man

7:45 p.m. – Captain America: The Winter Soldier – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle (Encore)

Wednesday, November 27

7:30 a.m. – Turkey Drop

11:00 a.m. – Paddington

1:05 p.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

2:35 p.m. – Iron Man

5:40 p.m. – Captain America: The Winter Soldier

8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

12:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop

Thursday, November 28

7:30 a.m. – Wrap Battle

11:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop

1:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:00 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

Friday, November 29

11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

1:30 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:40 p.m. – Shrek

10:45 p.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)

Saturday, November 30

7:00 a.m. – The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

10:15 a.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)

1:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls

3:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

5:40 p.m. – Shrek

7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause