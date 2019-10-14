'Batwoman's Rachel Skarsten & Meagan Tandy Talk Secrets & Stunts (VIDEO)

Alice and Sophie's ties (past and present) to Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) put them in direct conflict on Batwoman.

"We both want something from Kate. Especially for my character, what I want from Kate cannot exist with Sophie," Rachel Skarsten (Alice) told TV Insider when she and Meagan Tandy (Sophie) stopped by our New York Comic Con suite to chat with Damian Holbrook.

And both characters are dealing with Kate's return to Gotham. For Sophie, that "amplifies the secret they were trying to keep under wraps in military school," their relationship, and leaves her trying to figure out what she'll do next.

"She's going to have to be a little bit more vulnerable, especially now that Alice is up in here doing her thing and putting pressure on her," Tandy teased.

The actresses portray two people who mean very different things to Kate, and they also have differing opinions on things on set like stunt work and night shoots. Watch the video above to find out who is more willing to jump in and do some of the stunts herself and who's the night owl of the two.

Plus, Skarsten reveals why it was important for her to learn how to use the butterfly knives, and she and Tandy talk about working with the casts of the other shows on the crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Batwoman, Sundays, 8/7c, The CW