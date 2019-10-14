Worth Watching: 'Terror' and 'Lodge' Finales, Battles Begin on 'Voice,' Wendie Malick Visits 'Bluff City'

A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:

The Terror: Infamy (9/8c, AMC): The devastation of the Hiroshima bombing haunts the final chapter of the historical/horror anthology's Infamy season, which was often more effective in its depiction of the Japanese-Americans' interment in domestic WWII prison camps than it was in threading the ghost story from the Old Country. A game of "who's got the baby?" dominates the season finale, with Franken-Yuko (Kiki Sukezane) possessing anyone who gets in her way of taking the infant child of her son Chester (Derek Mio) and Luz (Cristina Rodio) into her ghostly underworld prison of memory. Once all of the supernatural nonsense is out of the way, there are memorable moments for George Takei (as Yamato-San) and a moving gallery of photos before the final credits of the many cast and crew members who share a legacy from this dark chapter of American history.

Followed by the second-season finale of the infinitely quirky Lodge 49 (10/9c), in which the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx prepare for a Very Important Coronation in the newly revived Lodge.

The Voice (8/7c, NBC): A transitional episode of the hit singing competition puts an end to the Blind Auditions (boo), which means it's time for the Battle Rounds to start. The mentors helping singers prepare for their duets include Darius Rucker for Team Blake Shelton, former coach Usher for Team John Legend, will.i.am for Team Gwen Stefani and Normani for Team Kelly Clarkson. The coaches will have to choose which of two singers move on from the sing-offs, but each gets a save and a steal during the round.

Bluff City Law (10/9c, NBC): The ratings and dramatic heat have been underwhelming so far on the Memphis legal drama, but the temperature could rise quickly in an episode that brings the always-welcome Wendie Malick on board as guest star. She plays an old friend of Elijah's (Jimmy Smits) who faces off with him in court in a provocative case involving hate speech that led to murder.

Inside Monday TV: Hulu premieres all six episodes of the seventh season of rollicking Canadian comedy Letterkenny, during which the Hicks start an agricultural call-in show… AXS TV imports the British singing competition The X Factor: Celebrity (8/7c), with contestants including Ricki Lake, Glee's Kevin McHale, journalist Martin Bashir, Hayley Hasselhoff (model daughter of David), and a bunch of reality and social-media "stars."… It's synergy night — oops, "Disney Night" — on ABC's Dancing with the Stars (8/7c), so don't be surprised when plugs for Disneyland, the Star Wars: Galaxy Edge ride and a number of Disney projects interrupt the dancing… Judge Lola (Simone Missick) takes a jury on a field trip to a crime scene on CBS's All Rise (9/8c), and when drama breaks out, she begins to wonder whether the outing biased the jury one way or the other… Showtime's late-night talk duo Desus & Mero (11/10c) returns with new episodes airing on Mondays and Thursdays.