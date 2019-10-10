'Black Lightning' Adds Wayne Brady in Recurring Role in Season 3

There's a new super soldier coming to Black Lightning Season 3.

Emmy award winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady is joining the cast of The CW superhero drama in the recurring role of Tyson "Gravedigger" Spikes. He will first appear in early 2020.

Spikes is a World War II-era member of the U.S. military who became a "super soldier" in a secret experience that gave him enhanced strength, agility, tactical genius, and hand-to-hand combat expertise. Following the war, he defected to Markovia instead of returning to a segregated America, and "his aim to create a sovereign land for metahumans within Markovia sets him on a collision course with the ASA and Black Lightning."

As executive producer Salim Akil teased for TV Insider before the season, operatives from Markovia are coming with a metahuman army with plans to "destroy or capture Freeland's metas."

Wayne is the host of Let's Make a Deal on CBS and a regular member of Whose Line Is It Anyway? His previous TV credits include How I Met Your Mother, Colony, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Black Lightning, Mondays, 9/8c, The CW