'The Good Doctor' Sneak Peek: Is Someone Poisoning Guest Star Joshua Malina? (VIDEO)

Is Joshua Malina about to die on another ABC drama?

The Scandal alum guest stars in Monday's episode of The Good Doctor, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at what's ailing his character, a patient at St. Bonaventure Hospital.

In "Take My Hand," Malina's character, Mitchell Stewart, a conspiracy theorist, questions Neil (Nicholas Gonzalez) about his liver damage, and as the sneak peek reveals, surgery doesn't solve his problems.

"Your liver's still deteriorating," Marcus (Hill Harper) tells him. "We don't know why."

But since it appears someone at the hospital is poisoning him, Mitchell wants to leave. Watch the clip above to see how Shaun (Freddie Highmore) stops him and what Mitchell wants done if he stays.

Elsewhere in the episode, Claire (Antonia Thomas) treats a woman whose inability to feel pain is threatening her marriage and life, and Shaun and Glassman (Richard Schiff) face crises in their romantic relationships.

The Good Doctor, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC