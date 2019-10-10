'Temptation Island's Mark L. Walberg Shares His Thoughts on the 4 Couples (VIDEO)

"We've all been in love relationships that have been trying and tough," Mark L. Walberg pointed out.

The host of Temptation Island — the second season of the reboot premieres Thursday on USA — is back for more, and he enjoys returning to the series because it's "freeform" and "authentic." According to Walberg, the relationships of the series make it "so relatable."

"The format doesn't really need to change," he told TV Insider when he stopped by the office to preview the new season. "There's really not a lot of game because it's not a game. It's different based on the four couples that we have."

And while he was "completely wrong" with his predictions for the first season, he realized it was because of how much the people change from when he meets them on the beach to the final bonfire.

Sneak Peek at Season 2 of the Tantalizing 'Temptation Island' (PHOTOS) Meet the four new couples at a crossroads who will be putting their relationships to the test.

"You're going to see this season, it gets very wild very quickly, and then it gets very deep after that," he teased. "The transformation's pretty spectacular."

Watch the video above to see what Walberg had to say about the series, Season 2's couples, and more.

Temptation Island, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 10, 10/9c, USA